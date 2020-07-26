Megadeth Have Eight Original and Two Cover Songs For New Album

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine gave fans some more insight into the band's forthcoming studio album during a Virtual Mega Happy Hour last Friday (July 24th).

Dave said, "The new record's coming along great. We've had a lot of setbacks, like cancer, but I think that we're doing great. I'm sure you guys will be surprised, and hopefully you'll like what you hear.

"We're trying to decide how many songs are supposed to be on the record. We've got about eight songs, and then a couple of cover songs." Watch the Q&A below:





