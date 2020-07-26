.

Megadeth Have Eight Original and Two Cover Songs For New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 07-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Megadeth

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine gave fans some more insight into the band's forthcoming studio album during a Virtual Mega Happy Hour last Friday (July 24th).

Dave said, "The new record's coming along great. We've had a lot of setbacks, like cancer, but I think that we're doing great. I'm sure you guys will be surprised, and hopefully you'll like what you hear.

"We're trying to decide how many songs are supposed to be on the record. We've got about eight songs, and then a couple of cover songs." Watch the Q&A below:


Related Stories


Megadeth Have Eight Original and Two Cover Songs For New Album

Slash Pens Forward For New Book From Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Megadeth Eye A Year To New Album Release

Lamb Of God And Megadeth Alums Launch Firstborne

Megadeth Have 18 Songs For New Album

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts

Megadeth Excited By Material For New Album

Megadeth Entering The Studio To Record New Album

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed

More Megadeth News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Icon and Brad Paisley Lead Quarantine All-Stars Jam- Metallica and My Chemical Romance Lead Expanded Aftershock Lineup- Megadeth- more

Reviews

Daddy1 - 1 Bro Gad

Singled Out: Suit Of Lights' Tug of War

Singled Out: Billy Ray Rock's Get the Funk

Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust

RockPile: Gang of Four- Half Past Two - Venus Furs

advertisement
Latest News

Journey Icon and Brad Paisley Lead Quarantine All-Stars Jam

Metallica and My Chemical Romance Lead Expanded Aftershock Lineup

Megadeth Have Eight Original and Two Cover Songs For New Album

Devildriver Plotting Tour With Four 'Major, Big' Bands

Paul Stanley Talks KISS Partnership With Gene Simmons

Dokken Streaming Lost 'Breaking The Chains' Era Song

Derek Sherinian Recruits Guns N' Roses Star For New Song

Charley Pride Performs National Anthem At Texas Rangers Season Opener