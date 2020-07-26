Metallica and My Chemical Romance Lead Expanded Aftershock Lineup

The 2020 installment of the Aftershock festival has been postponed and rescheduled until the fall of 2021, with the same headliners and an additional day added to the festival.

The festival will now be taking place from October 7th through 10th, 2021 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA, 202.1Organizers, Danny Wimmer Presents, had this to say, "After all the harm caused by COVID-19, there is nothing that we wanted more than to be celebrating Aftershock with you this October at Discovery Park for what was going to be a monumental weekend.

"We, the artists, and Sacramento County all thought we had a shot at being the first post-COVID festival to happen. That really would have been incredible. We waited as long as we could but, unfortunately, the recent spike of cases now requires that we reschedule this year's sold-out Aftershock to 2021."

They also confirmed "Aftershock 2021 will be headlined by Metallica and My Chemical Romance, who were both confirmed for the sold-out 2020 event. Metallica will still perform their highly anticipated two unique sets over two nights. The complete Aftershock 2021 lineup will be announced this October.

"In addition, DWP is excited to announce a fourth night to Aftershock 2021, in partnership with Jack Daniel's, as an epic celebratory evening to kick off the return of California's favorite rock festival."

Metallica had this to say, "Everyone in the Metallica camp is beyond bummed that we can't come connect with all you incredible music fans in Sacramento and the surrounding area this October which, as you know, is just up Interstate 80 from where we are based. But obviously your health and safety, as well as that of everybody working the festival, and our crew is paramount. So, if that means we have to wait until the pandemic is contained to rock out with you all, that's what we'll have to do. We're counting the days until we can see you in October 2021 and look forward to joining our brothers in My Chemical Romance and all the other great artists (to be announced) for an incredible weekend of music, good vibes, and plenty of aftershocks! See you in Sacramento at Aftershock 2021. Until then, hoping you all stay safe and sound and take care of each other. Much love."

My Chemical Romance added, "It is a bittersweet moment looking at the 2020 calendar and watching all the incredible experiences we planned on sharing with each other and our fans this year slowly slip away. However, knowing that the world is historically changing for the better and that those experiences are simply postponed until next year for the safety of all involved, and not canceled, is a comforting and welcomed feeling. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this terrible pandemic and we support every effort to keep every human being safe and healthy. We look forward to being part of Aftershock 2021 in Sacramento, California on the weekend of October 7-10 with Metallica and so many other amazing bands. We are counting the minutes until we can see you all again, but until then please: Stay Safe, Stay Sane, Be Kind, and Keep the Faith. XO"

DWP also advised, "Aftershock 2020 pass purchasers will receive an email with their options on Monday, July 27, with details regarding their 2020 purchase. As an exclusive gift to all fans who defer to 2021, the newly added fourth night will be included for free."





Related Stories

Metallica Land Highest Rock Airplay Chart Debut In Five Years

Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance

Metallica Announce Release Details For S&M2

Metallica Streaming Full Hometown Concert

Metallica Announce Second Round Of All Within My Hands Grants

Metallica To Stream Full Sick Of The Studio Kickoff Show

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past

Metallica To Stream Full Historic 1999 Show

Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans

More Metallica News



