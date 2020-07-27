Graham Parker, Nils Lofgren Lead Willie Nile Uncovered Album Lineup

40 years of Willie Nile music is being celebrated by a new covers collection, entitled "Uncovered", that is set to hit stores on August 21st via Paradiddle Records.

The 26 track collection will feature veteran and upcoming artists taking on music from Willie's entire career including Nils Lofgren, Graham Parker, Richard Barone, Richard Shindell, Elliott Murphy, John Gorka, Slaid Cleaves, James Maddock, Dan Bern, Kenny White, Rod Picott, Jen Chapin, Caroline Doctorow, Emily Duff, Pete Mancini and more.

Willie had this to say, "I'm humbled and deeply grateful to all the artists involved in this project for taking the time to record such beautiful versions of these songs.

"When I first heard there was going to be a tribute album I was a little embarrassed as I don't feel I'm any more deserving than anyone else for an album like this but after a few glasses of red wine and hearing the album I was elated.

"It was startling to hear such unique, different and poignant interpretations of my songs. Heartfelt thanks to all involved for making this songwriter's journey through the back roads of a soul more than worth the effort."

Listen to Nils Lofgren take on "All God's Children" here.





