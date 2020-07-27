Metallica To Stream Full Bootlegged 1989 Tour Finale

Metallica continue to break out the special recordings for their weekly #MetallicaMondays full concert streams and this week they are sharing a bootleg recording of the last stop of their 1989 tour.
The band had this to say, #MetallicaMondays gets busted by security! Check out the bootleg camcorder footage (with soundboard audio) from the final gig of the North American leg of the Damaged Justice tour in Irvine in 1989.
"The show will premiere at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT.. on Facebook as well as on YouTube. If you can't tune in tonight, don't worry, you'll be able to watch the show on-demand on our YouTube channel." Stream the show below (once available):
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced- Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection- Tool, Mastodon, Primus All-Star Rush Tribute- more
