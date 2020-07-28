Ace Frehley Releases Space Truckin' Video and Reveals Album Details

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has revealed more details about his forthcoming album "Origins Vol. 2" and has shared a video for his cover of the Deep Purple classic "Space Truckin'".

The new covers collection is set to be released on September 18th and will feature a number of special guests including Robin Zander of Cheap Trick and former KISS comrade Bruce Kulick, John5 and Lita Ford.

The first single, "Space Truckin'", was recorded by Ace with his long-time studio drummer Matt Star and keyboard player Rob Sabino (Peter Frampton, Simon & Garfunkel).

Frehley had this to say, 'Space Truckin' was recorded years ago, and then I just re-recorded some parts and changed it a little. We never ended up putting it on a record, so it was just sitting around.

"It turned out very well. Rob Sabino is a very accomplished studio musician, and we actually grew up in the Bronx together, so we go way back."

See the track/guest list and watch the video below:

1. Good Times Bad Times (Led Zeppelin)

2. Never In My Life (Mountain)

3. Space Truckin' (Deep Purple)

4. I'm Down (The Beatles)

5. Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones)

6. Politician (Cream)

7. Lola (The Kinks)

8. 30 Days In The Hole (Humble Pie)

9. Manic Depression (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

10. Kicks (Paul Revere & the Raiders)

11. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place (The Animals)

12. She (KISS) [Bonus Track]





