Above Snakes Release 'Adrenaline' Visualizer

Boston hard rockers Above Snakes have released a visualizer video for their first single "Adrenaline", which was produced by Kile Odell (Fozzy, Through Fire, Motionless in White).

The track comes from the group's debut EP which is expected next year. Singer Johnny Skulls had this to say, "'Adrenaline' is a heavy, catchy track that gets you amped up".

Guitarist Dax Dabs added, "It's about living life in the fast lane, having a good time with no limits, and showcasing the want and need from any passion that fuels you." Watch the video below:





