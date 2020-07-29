.

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Announce Album Release Show Stream

Michael Angulia | 07-29-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Nick Perri

(Chipster) Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves have announced a live-stream album release show at the Ardmore Music Hall today.

The full band, full production concert will take place the day the group's anticipated debut album SUN VIA will be released, Friday August 14th.

Ardmore Music Hall is one of the first venues in the country to produce live audience-free concerts available for streaming during the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ardmore and Nugs.TV to bring our full stage show to fans anywhere in the world via live-stream," said Perri. "Especially in a time like this, I think music plays an important role in uniting and up-lifting."

The webcast will be free, but tips & donations are welcome. All tips will be split between the band and Ardmore Music Hall staff. Everyone who makes a contribution by 8/13 will be entered to win a $40 Ardmore Music Hall merchandise voucher. VIP Virtual Meet & Greet packages are available as well as 'Virtual Front Row Access' via Zoom. More information here.


Related Stories


Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Announce Album Release Show Stream

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Announce New Album

More Nick Perri News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs- Deep Purple- The Pretty Reckless- more

Reviews

Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me

The Blues: Albert Castiglia - Wild and Free

Singled Out: Violet Night's evergreen

Singled Out: Bloody Heels' Criminal Mastermind

Daddy1 - 1 Bro Gad

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs

Deep Purple Icon Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Whoosh!' Album

The Pretty Reckless Top Chart With 'Death By Rock And Roll'

AFI offshoot Blaqk Audio Release 'Hiss' Video From New Album

Above Snakes Release 'Adrenaline' Visualizer

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Announce Album Release Show Stream

Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me