Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Announce Album Release Show Stream

(Chipster) Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves have announced a live-stream album release show at the Ardmore Music Hall today.

The full band, full production concert will take place the day the group's anticipated debut album SUN VIA will be released, Friday August 14th.

Ardmore Music Hall is one of the first venues in the country to produce live audience-free concerts available for streaming during the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ardmore and Nugs.TV to bring our full stage show to fans anywhere in the world via live-stream," said Perri. "Especially in a time like this, I think music plays an important role in uniting and up-lifting."

The webcast will be free, but tips & donations are welcome. All tips will be split between the band and Ardmore Music Hall staff. Everyone who makes a contribution by 8/13 will be entered to win a $40 Ardmore Music Hall merchandise voucher. VIP Virtual Meet & Greet packages are available as well as 'Virtual Front Row Access' via Zoom. More information here.





