Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me

Florida rockers 308 Ghost Train's frontman Anthony "Train" Caruso tells us about the band's latest hit single "Bleed Over Me." Here is the story:

I always say that Bleed Over Me was written "all because a guy (me) fell for a girl" The story is abstractly and metaphorically romantic in its words and meaning and realistically about how I felt when I finally realized I found real, pure, and true love! I was coming out of a long term, horrible relationship and I was feeling hopeless; in my search for my forever one and only.

I started working with a new Photographer Amanda.

In the beginning I didn't really notice her but then we we're filming 3 or 4 days a week for a couple months and we began talking. Before long I found myself feeling like I never felt before. There was something going on I couldn't explain. It was that butterfly's in the stomach effect and she became constantly parked in my mind.

Well she had to have a nose surgery to fix breathing problems in August of 2019. I was finishing a video that day, with part of her team, and couldn't get her out of my head. I kept messing up my lines, it was 100 degrees that day, you get the picture.

After a day or two she finally called me to give me an update on her surgery and I just blurted out "I need to see you I want to kiss you" She replied "Ah Ok but I'm afraid that I'll bleed on you". That's when it clicked. I said Amanda, you just gave me my next song and "You can Bleed Over Me anytime"! I told her "I'll have to call you back", I ran to the piano and sketched the song out.

I made a rough work tape and sent it to Nate Kintner (Drummer) who also plays piano and co writes the string arrangements. He loved it. We made some adjustments and I kept writing the lyrics till it felt like I was doing supreme justice to the story; which was definitely divinely inspired.

We recorded the song on 9/26/2019 at Chip Martin's (Co producer) Studios in Nashville, TN. Amanda was there and It was the first time ever I got to sing to love rather than singing while still searching for love. "Bleed Over Me all because a guy fell for girl"

