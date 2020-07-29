Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me

Florida rockers 308 Ghost Train's frontman Anthony "Train" Caruso tells us about the band's latest hit single "Bleed Over Me." Here is the story:
I always say that Bleed Over Me was written "all because a guy (me) fell for a girl" The story is abstractly and metaphorically romantic in its words and meaning and realistically about how I felt when I finally realized I found real, pure, and true love! I was coming out of a long term, horrible relationship and I was feeling hopeless; in my search for my forever one and only.
I started working with a new Photographer Amanda.
In the beginning I didn't really notice her but then we we're filming 3 or 4 days a week for a couple months and we began talking. Before long I found myself feeling like I never felt before. There was something going on I couldn't explain. It was that butterfly's in the stomach effect and she became constantly parked in my mind.
Well she had to have a nose surgery to fix breathing problems in August of 2019. I was finishing a video that day, with part of her team, and couldn't get her out of my head. I kept messing up my lines, it was 100 degrees that day, you get the picture.
After a day or two she finally called me to give me an update on her surgery and I just blurted out "I need to see you I want to kiss you" She replied "Ah Ok but I'm afraid that I'll bleed on you". That's when it clicked. I said Amanda, you just gave me my next song and "You can Bleed Over Me anytime"! I told her "I'll have to call you back", I ran to the piano and sketched the song out.
I made a rough work tape and sent it to Nate Kintner (Drummer) who also plays piano and co writes the string arrangements. He loved it. We made some adjustments and I kept writing the lyrics till it felt like I was doing supreme justice to the story; which was definitely divinely inspired.
We recorded the song on 9/26/2019 at Chip Martin's (Co producer) Studios in Nashville, TN. Amanda was there and It was the first time ever I got to sing to love rather than singing while still searching for love. "Bleed Over Me all because a guy fell for girl"
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs- Deep Purple- The Pretty Reckless- more
Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me
The Blues: Albert Castiglia - Wild and Free
Singled Out: Violet Night's evergreen
Singled Out: Bloody Heels' Criminal Mastermind
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs
Deep Purple Icon Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Whoosh!' Album
The Pretty Reckless Top Chart With 'Death By Rock And Roll'
AFI offshoot Blaqk Audio Release 'Hiss' Video From New Album
Above Snakes Release 'Adrenaline' Visualizer
Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Announce Album Release Show Stream
Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me