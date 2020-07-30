AC/DC Revisit Back In Black Classic 'Shoot To Thrill'

(hennemusic) AC/DC revisit their classic track, "Shoot To Thrill", on the fourth and latest episode of a 40th anniversary video series celebrating the band's 1980 album, "Back in Black."

"I was just a reader and an observer of people," says singer Brian Johnson about the song. "It basically wasn't about the drug culture. What I was thinking of at the time, in England, it was more the housewives on valium because the National Health System was overloaded with women who were just depressed, despondent and all that, so the doctor - just to get them out of the bloody office - would say, 'here, take some valium.' And these women were dependent on it...'Too many women, too many pills.'"

AC/DC added the Geordie frontman to their lineup in the months following the February 1980 passing of longtime vocalist Bon Scott as the group worked on new material with a plan for the project to serve as a tribute to their fallen bandmate. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

New AC/DC Album Recorded But Delayed By Pandemic Says Snider

AC/DC Tribute Bon Scott With 'Back In Black'

Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration

AC/DC Release Classic 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Live Video

AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary

AC/DC In The Studio For Back In Black Anniversary

AC/DC Share Classic 'Back In Black' Era Performance Video

AC/DC Launch 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary Video Series

AC/DC Drummer Was Shocked When Band Brought In Axl Rose

More AC/DC News



