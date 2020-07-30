Motorhead Unbox 'Ace Of Spades' 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

(hennemusic) Motorhead are streaming an unboxing video for the 40th anniversary expanded box set edition of their 1980 album, "Ace Of Spades", ahead of its release on October 30.

Presented in a Wild West dynamite box, the vinyl package includes the original record, two double-live albums, a collection of unreleased demos, outtakes and rarities, a DVD compilation of rare TV appearances from the era, a 40-page book, a 1980 tour program, the Motorhead Rock Commando comic, a set of 5 poker dice that can be played on the game board inside the box set lid, and a limited edition 7" reproduction of the Dutch single for "Ace Of Spades" that includes a previously unreleased instrumental version.

The 40th anniversary series will also be available in expanded 2CD and 3LP deluxe editions. Motorhead's commercial breakthrough and best-selling record featured the iconic title track, which peaked at No. 15 on the UK singles chart during the set's original run. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Motorhead Expand 'Ace Of Spades' For 40th Anniversary

Motorhead And Scorpions Star Battled Covid-19

Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works

Motorhead Pay Tribute To Road Crews With Benefit Video

Motorhead Day Celebrated With New 'Ace Of Spades' Lyric Video

Metallica Star Reacts To Rock Hall Snubbings

Motorhead Was A Band Effort Says Campbell

Rock Hall Corrects Motorhead Snub Following Backlash

Longtime Motorhead Member Angry At Rock Hall Snub

More Motorhead News



