The Lawrence Arms Stream First Song From New Album

The Lawrence Arms are streaming their brand new song "PTA". The track is the is the first single from the Chicago rock trio's forthcoming album.

The band will be releasing the new record, their first new album in six years, on July 17th, which will be entitled "Skeleton Coast". They recorded the effort with longtime producer Matt Allison at Sonic Ranch Studios outside of El Paso.

Chris McCaughan had this to say, "It was kind of like album camp in the sense that we were in this very remote setting for two weeks and really focusing on making the record. That was a very different experience for us because we've always made our records in Chicago which is home and all the things about home are in the way."

Brendan Kelly added, "For a band who has been around as long as us, this is about as urgent of a record as we could make. It may be kind of dark but it's really about searching for light in the darkness and finding it, as small as those moments may seem. That's sort of where we're at: Collecting the scraps of things that could make for a bearable existence in dark times." Stream the new song below:





