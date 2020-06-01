Wage War Unplug For New 'Grave (Stripped)' Video

Wage War have released a video for an acoustic version of their song "Grave" from their 2019-released third album Pressure, which was released last summer.

The band had the following to say about the unplugged version of the song as well as the music video, "This is a wild time for everyone, but we decided we would make the most of it and make a music video showing y'all what we've been doing to pass the time in quarantine. Enjoy our stripped down version of 'Grave'."

The video "offers a look at how the band members have been spending their time while in quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic. You'll see homemade pizza-making, lots of fishing, a socially distanced game of front yard catch, and one member putting in a new floor in their house, among other things," according to the announcement. Watch it below:





