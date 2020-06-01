Wage War have released a video for an acoustic version of their song "Grave" from their 2019-released third album Pressure, which was released last summer.
The band had the following to say about the unplugged version of the song as well as the music video, "This is a wild time for everyone, but we decided we would make the most of it and make a music video showing y'all what we've been doing to pass the time in quarantine. Enjoy our stripped down version of 'Grave'."
The video "offers a look at how the band members have been spending their time while in quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic. You'll see homemade pizza-making, lots of fishing, a socially distanced game of front yard catch, and one member putting in a new floor in their house, among other things," according to the announcement. Watch it below:
Wage War Release 'Who I Am' Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour- Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert- 80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event- more
Singled Out: Silent Theory's Six Feet Under
Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour
Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert
80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Appears in Gibson's Riff Lords
The Lawrence Arms Stream First Song From New Album
Wage War Unplug For New 'Grave (Stripped)' Video
Lightworker Stream New Song 'Cholera'
Singled Out: Mark Olson & Ingunn Ringvold