Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul

We have a special classics edition of Singled Out with Charming Liars' Karnig Manoukian looking back on their song "Soul". The group recently released a new single called "Blame", but Karning was inspired to talk about "Soul" instead. Here is the story:

"Soul" was written and released almost 4 years ago however it still feels very recent. In the 4 years since its release, we've written and recorded dozens of songs, and I'm proud to of been apart of each one however theirs something about "soul" that sticks with me the most.

In the winter of 2015, I was just settling into another small apartment I could barely afford. I spent most of my time teaching voice lessons and trying to write songs that I felt were honest. Sitting at my kitchen table one night, I remember feeling overwhelmed and exhausted. The doubt about my life's direction felt like a thousand-pound weight on my back. It was then I did the only thing I felt I could do, I grabbed a pen and started to write.

During my late night writing session I remember trying to capture the moment exactly how I saw it. I looked at the clock and it read 12:31, I then saw a pile of white envelopes all stamped urgent at the edge of my note book. So that became the first line of the song "12:31 while your sitting up writing at the table where your bills keep piling" and on the lyrics went. It was during the writing of that song that I found a new appreciation for my self. Although my life felt scarce in certain areas, I now felt a renewed wealth in my drive and spirit.

The next day at the studio felt like magic. The new lyrics fell perfectly into the music and the song felt like it almost finished its self. A few months later that very song cracked the top 40 at ALT radio. What a difference a few months can make. Although we've found success with other songs there's still something about "SOUL" that will always be very special to me. It was my S.O.S. to the world, and the world listened.

