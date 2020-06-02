The Eagles In The Studio For 45th Anniversary Of One Of These Nights

The 45th anniversary of the Eagles' album "One Of These Nights" in celebrated with this week's episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard.

The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "Driving halfway across America not long after the June 1975 release of One of These Nights by The Eagles is when I truly realized just how massively popular this band had become.

"This was long before 21st century satellite radio, so driving 1400 miles from Lincoln NE to Hartford CT meant re-tuning the car radio about every seventy-five miles or so to a new local station.

"And every one, whether AM or FM, big city signal or small, were playing 'One of These Nights','Lyin' Eyes', and 'Take It to the Limit' as if their FCC licenses depended on it.

"All three of those hits from the album One of These Nights went Top10, with the album topping the Billboard sales chart and 'Lyin' Eyes' winning a Grammy. Original Eagles singer/ bass player Randy Meisner and the late Eagles co-founder singer/ guitarist Glenn Frey joined me here In the Studio in a classic rock interview that is precious now on the forty-fifth anniversary of the album which single-handedly took country and western music from the bunkhouse to Broadway, permanently jettisoning the qualifier 'and western' in the process by taking the longhorns off of Hank Williams' Cadillac." Stream the episode here.





Related Stories

The Eagles' Joe Walsh Launches Public Radio Show

Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special

The Eagles Reveal Rescheduled Hotel California Dates

Bowling For Soup Cover The Eagles' 'Already Gone'

The Eagles Reschedule Hotel California Dates

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song 2019 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh 2019 In Review

Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album 2019 In Review

Eagles Add Stadium Dates To Hotel California Tour

More Eagles News



