The Quireboys Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

The Quireboys have announced that they will be launching a UK tour at the end of the year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album "A Bit Of What You Fancy".

The band will be playing the album in full on the trek and will be releasing a special rerecorded 30th anniversary edition of the album on July 1st.

Spike had this to say, "A Bit Of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys. It was an incredible album that launched our career. However, the way we sound and play now doesn't do it justice.

"Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day Gypsy Rock & Roll Sound. I'm sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th anniversary." See the tour dates below:

Dec 10: Oxford Bullingdon

Dec 11: Bristol Thekla

Dec 12: Southend Chinnerys

Dec 13: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jan 28: Brighton Concorde 2

Jan 29: Birmingham O2 Institute 2

Jan 30: Stoke Sugarmill

Feb 04: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Feb 05: Glasgow The Garage

Feb 06: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Feb 11: Gloucester The Guildhall

Feb 12: Manchester Gorilla

Feb 13: Gateshead Sage





