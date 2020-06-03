Ace Frehley Announces Limited Edition Release For RSD

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has announced that he will be releasing a limited edition vinyl pressing of his fourth solo album "Trouble Walkin'" for Record Store Day.

There will only be 4,000 copies of the album released for the annual event, that will be taking place on August 29th. This will also mark the first time that album has been available on vinyl since 1989.

RSD had these details: "No longer under the band name Frehley's Comet, the album features guest performances by former Kiss drummer Peter Criss, as well as Skid Row members Sebastian Bach, Rachel Bolan and Dave Sabo. Long time Frehley's Comet rhythm section Anton Fig (on drums) and John Regan (bass) back up Frehley throughout the album.

"This yellow/orange 180g double vinyl release is the album's first vinyl pressing since 1989. 1. Shot Full of Rock, 2. Do Ya (The Move cover), 3. Five Card Stud, 4. Hide Your Heart (Bonnie Tyler cover), 5. Lost in Limbo, 6. Trouble Walkin', 7. 2 Young 2 Die, 8. Back to School, 9. Remember Me, 10. Fractured III"





