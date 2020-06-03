Mike Portnoy To Guest On Sepultura's SepulQuarta Session

Sepultura have announced that Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, Avenged Sevenfold, Sons Of Apollo) will be joining Sepultura's Eloy Casagrande for a live Q&A with fans.

Portnoy will be the special guest for tonight's (June 3rd) installment of their ongoing online specials the SepulQuarta sessions that will be taking place at 8:15pm BST/ 12:15PM PST.

Eloy had this to say, "Portnoy is one of the most influential drummers in the history of progressive rock and music in general. He is a revolutionary for the drummer community. I was very influenced by him through his work with Dream Theater"

Andreas Kisser said of the special series, "SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we're all facing a new situation.

"We came up with this idea still influenced by the concept of our recent album Quadra, using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for the event." Fans can tune in (and watch previous installments) here.





