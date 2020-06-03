Sepultura have announced that Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, Avenged Sevenfold, Sons Of Apollo) will be joining Sepultura's Eloy Casagrande for a live Q&A with fans.
Portnoy will be the special guest for tonight's (June 3rd) installment of their ongoing online specials the SepulQuarta sessions that will be taking place at 8:15pm BST/ 12:15PM PST.
Eloy had this to say, "Portnoy is one of the most influential drummers in the history of progressive rock and music in general. He is a revolutionary for the drummer community. I was very influenced by him through his work with Dream Theater"
Andreas Kisser said of the special series, "SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we're all facing a new situation.
"We came up with this idea still influenced by the concept of our recent album Quadra, using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for the event." Fans can tune in (and watch previous installments) here.
Sepultura Launch Weekly SepulQuarta Sessions
Sepultura Launch Video Series For New 'Quadra' Album
Sepultura Reveal Details Of New Concept Album
Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance
Bob Kulick's 'Proper Memorial' Delayed Due To Covid-19- Ace Frehley Announces Limited Edition Release For RSD- Former Guns N' Roses Star Unplugs For New Covers- more
David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Bob Kulick's 'Proper Memorial' Delayed Due To Covid-19
Ace Frehley Announces Limited Edition Release For RSD
Former Guns N' Roses Star Unplugs For New Covers
Powerman 5000 Go Retro With 'Black Lipstick'
Mike Portnoy To Guest On Sepultura's SepulQuarta Session
Kamelot Release Video From Forthcoming Live Package
Helloween Postpone Tour and New Album Release
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper