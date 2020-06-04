Classical/rock crossover pianist Ayse Deniz (Aysedeniz Gokcin) continues her mission to bring the worlds of rock and classical music together and has shared her take on a Metallica classic.
Ayse released her arrangement of Metallica's Black Album classic "Nothing Else Matters" last year and last week she shared a video of her performing the track before a concert.
She wrote, "Look what I found! My Nothing Else Matters arrangement before a concert Music by Metallica of course! My own arrangement!
Find me on insta (@ADPIanist) to take part in the new project with this music which I will announce soon! http://instagram.com/ADPianist".
The video comes ahead of the release of her new album "Hey World", which is set to be released on June 26th and it will feature her classical interpretaions of the Beatles' "Hey Jude" and Queens' -- "We Are the Champions" and "Bohemian Rhapsody".
Ayse has previously released albums covering music from Pink Floyd and Nirvana, among others, as well as originals and classical music pieces from renowned composers. Watch the video below:
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP- Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor- Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover- more
David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP
Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor
Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover
Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release
Supergroup The Villa (Woe Is Me, Issues, more) Release Debut Video
In Flames Full Wacken Festival Headline Set To Stream Online
Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows
Singled Out: Dematerialize's Astral