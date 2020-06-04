Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover

Classical/rock crossover pianist Ayse Deniz (Aysedeniz Gokcin) continues her mission to bring the worlds of rock and classical music together and has shared her take on a Metallica classic.

Ayse released her arrangement of Metallica's Black Album classic "Nothing Else Matters" last year and last week she shared a video of her performing the track before a concert.

She wrote, "Look what I found! My Nothing Else Matters arrangement before a concert Music by Metallica of course! My own arrangement!

Find me on insta (@ADPIanist) to take part in the new project with this music which I will announce soon! http://instagram.com/ADPianist".

The video comes ahead of the release of her new album "Hey World", which is set to be released on June 26th and it will feature her classical interpretaions of the Beatles' "Hey Jude" and Queens' -- "We Are the Champions" and "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Ayse has previously released albums covering music from Pink Floyd and Nirvana, among others, as well as originals and classical music pieces from renowned composers. Watch the video below:





Related Stories

More Ayse Deniz News



