Late legendary Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart will be honored by his hometown of St. Catharines, Ontario with the renaming of a pavilion after him.
The city council agreed to renaming on Wednesday (June 3rd) in the Port Dalhousie area after Peart after 81 percent of residents voted for him in an online poll.
The pavilion had previously been unanamed and stands near the location that inspired the song "Lakeside Park" from the iconic band's 1975 album "Caress Of Steel".
Councilman Bruce Williamson told the St. Catharines Standard, "The public voting on naming is obviously fairly conclusive. Neal Peart's been one of our most famous local individuals, and a lot of his songs have local roots, including the namesake park."
Peart died on January 7th at the age of 67 following a battle with brain cancer.
Rush's Alex Lifeson Looks Back At Fun 'Permanent Waves' 40 Years Later
Rush Release Promo Video For Permanent Waves Super Deluxe Edition
Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording
Rush Stream Unreleased 'Freewill' Live Performance
Rush Stream Unreleased 'Spirit Of Radio' Performance
Rush Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover
Primus Postpone North American Rush Tribute Tour
KISS Not Rushing Rescheduling Farewell Tour
Rush's Geddy Lee Part Of All-Star 'Lean On Me' Covid-19 Relief Cover
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP- Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor- Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover- more
David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP
Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor
Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover
Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release
Supergroup The Villa (Woe Is Me, Issues, more) Release Debut Video
In Flames Full Wacken Festival Headline Set To Stream Online
Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows
Singled Out: Dematerialize's Astral