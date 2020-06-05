Led Zeppelin Classic Covered by Matt Zane And The Doors Collaborator

The Led Zeppelin classic "Four Sticks" has been covered by Society 1's Matt Zane and The Doors of the 21st Century drummer Ty Dennis.
Dennis is best known for his performances with original The Doors members Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger and Ian Astbury of The Cult and has now teamed up with Zane for the Zeppelin cover.
Ty had this to say, "What a thrill to reinterpret this classic Zeppelin song and dig in with our own hard rockin' version. Matt laid down killer vocals, guitar, and bass so that I was able to do my thing and really go for it on this track. I love having the opportunity to totally let loose and play some things that may surprise the listener."
According to the announcement, "The drum track was captured in one take with no editing in post. The featured video is the actual recording of what you're hearing. Upon viewing the performance Zane knew the song would have to be released with the accompanying video."
Zane said, "Musicians just don't pull that kind of thing off anymore. One take front to back, zero editing and what's crazy is that this song is mainly in odd time. I wanted people to actual see it so they know it was for real. Ty is on another level." Check out the cover below:
