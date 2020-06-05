.

Paul Weller Pushes Back Release Of New Album 'On Sunset'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-05-2020

Paul Weller

Paul Weller has pushed back the release of his new studio album "On Sunset". The album was originally set to be released on July 19th, will now hit digital retailers on July 3rd.

The digital release will be followed by physical release on CD, Deluxe CD (includes extra tracks), double gatefold vinyl, colored vinyl and cassette on July 31st.

The record features the current single "Willage". Weller had this to say about the track, "It's a response to being told that we've all got to explore the Amazon and climb Everest to make our lives complete. And there's a guy who says, f*** all that, I've got heaven around me." Watch the lyric video below:


