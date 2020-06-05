Paul Weller has pushed back the release of his new studio album "On Sunset". The album was originally set to be released on July 19th, will now hit digital retailers on July 3rd.
The digital release will be followed by physical release on CD, Deluxe CD (includes extra tracks), double gatefold vinyl, colored vinyl and cassette on July 31st.
The record features the current single "Willage". Weller had this to say about the track, "It's a response to being told that we've all got to explore the Amazon and climb Everest to make our lives complete. And there's a guy who says, f*** all that, I've got heaven around me." Watch the lyric video below:
Paul Weller Streams New Song 'Movin On'
Paul Weller Celebrates Birthday By Giving Away New Song
Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72- Tool Officially Cancel North American Tour- Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Led Zeppelin Stone Sour- more
Singled Out: LPFM (Low Power Frequency Modulation)'s Underneath
The Burrito Brothers - The Notorious Burrito Brothers
David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper
Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72
Tool Officially Cancel North American Tour
Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Led Zeppelin Classic Covered by Matt Zane And The Doors Collaborator
Stone Sour Share Demo Of 'Audio Secrecy' Track
Primal Fear Preview New Single 'I Am Alive'
KISS Classic Covered By Anthrax Star and John 5
Paul Weller Pushes Back Release Of New Album 'On Sunset'