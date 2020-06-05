Singled Out: LPFM (Low Power Frequency Modulation)'s Underneath

Former Wonderlove frontman Chris Paul Overall has returned with LPFM (Low Power Frequency Modulation). The group just released their new single "Underneath" and to celebrate we asked Chris to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Since the release of our debut EP "Voices" back in March 2020, John Wilson III and I have continued to produce demos and material for upcoming releases. Especially now during the worldwide lockdown we find ourselves having way more time to focus on that.

"Underneath" started out as a verse and bridge progression that John sent me in April. That's usually how we work. He writes some roughly produced progressions and then I'll add a few elements or just sing what I hear his foundation asking for and we cut and paste back and forth until we have an agreed roadmap. In this case I was having one of those days where I was manically processing the information that I was hearing from the world. Are we all gonna die? Is this just temporary? Should I dig a bunker in the backyard and prepare for the apocalypse? You know, the typical questions us sensitive artist types might reel on during a global pandemic.

"...I don't trust what I can't see. Though the darkness wants to pull me down...you can't hold me underneath". I have this sense (or perhaps delusion) that there are folks who are generally good and there are those who are generally bad. Whether that's a dirty politician, a corrupt leader or just plain evil humans these are the people who pray upon anyone they can to assure their own agenda. No one is perfect but not everyone actually premeditates intentional destruction. This song reflects on that corrupt demographic.

The bridge, "...Don't be afraid...You'll see someday", is an inner mantra one might chant to cope with the inner demons during times as challenging as these. It's meant to empower people who relate to that experience. The bridge has a different sonic atmosphere than the rest of the song. That was very intentional. Since lyrically that section is very hopeful in nature we felt like it made sense for everything to be very organic there. No synthetic instruments. Just a mix of various stringed instruments and drums. There's also a pad of choral hauntings woven "Underneath" sung by Dallas Kruse. It gives that section a soothing angelic quality.

