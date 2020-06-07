Bush's Corey Britz Streaming Debut Solo Song

Bush bassist Corey Britz has released his debut solo song "Humans". The track is the first taste of his forthcoming full-length debut album that will be hitting stores later this year.
Corey had this to say about the new song, "When I wrote 'Humans' last year, the lyrics were intended to be a metaphor comparing an apocalypse to emotional isolationism.
"In 2020, that metaphor seems to resonate even stronger as we trudge through the age of social distancing and inherent loneliness. Humans are social creatures. You can't lift someone up without touching them, both literally and figuratively." Check out the song here.
