Moonspell Reissuing Classic Album

Moonspell have announced that they will be releasing a special reissue of their 1999 album "The Butterfly Effect" on August 7th in various formats.

The reissue will available as a digipak, gatefold vinyl LP and cassette. It will include two new remixes, a completely redesigned cover and layout artwork, as well as an exclusive excerpt from the Butterfly FX chapter of the band's official biography, "Wolves Who Were Men".

Frontman Fernando Ribeiro had this to say, "The Butterfly Effect is our most eccentric and outrageous album ever. We never really knew the depth of love and hate towards it back then, as our mind was stretched and open to extensions neither us or our fans would think of.

"So, re-releasing and re-designing it brings this uncommon collection of songs, inspired by the Beatnik culture, electronics and technological apocalypse, under a different light.

"With the world gone viral, the notion of a butterfly that beats its tiny wings in the East, causing a violent earthquake in the West, has never been so accurate, which gives our 1999 extravaganza a renewed meaning and reach. Everything is everywhere, the butterfly effect."





