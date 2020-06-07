Moonspell have announced that they will be releasing a special reissue of their 1999 album "The Butterfly Effect" on August 7th in various formats.
The reissue will available as a digipak, gatefold vinyl LP and cassette. It will include two new remixes, a completely redesigned cover and layout artwork, as well as an exclusive excerpt from the Butterfly FX chapter of the band's official biography, "Wolves Who Were Men".
Frontman Fernando Ribeiro had this to say, "The Butterfly Effect is our most eccentric and outrageous album ever. We never really knew the depth of love and hate towards it back then, as our mind was stretched and open to extensions neither us or our fans would think of.
"So, re-releasing and re-designing it brings this uncommon collection of songs, inspired by the Beatnik culture, electronics and technological apocalypse, under a different light.
"With the world gone viral, the notion of a butterfly that beats its tiny wings in the East, causing a violent earthquake in the West, has never been so accurate, which gives our 1999 extravaganza a renewed meaning and reach. Everything is everywhere, the butterfly effect."
Moonspell Announce Deluxe Reissue Of Sin/Pecado
Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package
Pearl Jam Release Uncensored 'Jeremy' Video- Rolling Stones Announce Final Extra Licks Episode- Charlie Daniels Leads All Star Quarantine Jam- Creedence Clearwater Revival- more
Singled Out: Sundressed's Home Remedy
Singled Out: Nikki Jumper's Apocalypse Love
The Burrito Brothers - The Notorious Burrito Brothers
Singled Out: LPFM (Low Power Frequency Modulation)'s Underneath
David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover
Pearl Jam Release Uncensored 'Jeremy' Video
Rolling Stones Announce Final Extra Licks Episode
Charlie Daniels Leads All Star Quarantine Jam
Creedence Clearwater Revival's Cosmo's Factory 50th Anniversary Reissue Coming
Moonspell Reissuing Classic Album
Bush's Corey Britz Streaming Debut Solo Song
Parallel Motion Release 'Slave' Visualizer
Singled Out: Sundressed's Home Remedy