.

Moonspell Reissuing Classic Album

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Moonspell

Moonspell have announced that they will be releasing a special reissue of their 1999 album "The Butterfly Effect" on August 7th in various formats.

The reissue will available as a digipak, gatefold vinyl LP and cassette. It will include two new remixes, a completely redesigned cover and layout artwork, as well as an exclusive excerpt from the Butterfly FX chapter of the band's official biography, "Wolves Who Were Men".

Frontman Fernando Ribeiro had this to say, "The Butterfly Effect is our most eccentric and outrageous album ever. We never really knew the depth of love and hate towards it back then, as our mind was stretched and open to extensions neither us or our fans would think of.

"So, re-releasing and re-designing it brings this uncommon collection of songs, inspired by the Beatnik culture, electronics and technological apocalypse, under a different light.

"With the world gone viral, the notion of a butterfly that beats its tiny wings in the East, causing a violent earthquake in the West, has never been so accurate, which gives our 1999 extravaganza a renewed meaning and reach. Everything is everywhere, the butterfly effect."


Related Stories


Moonspell Reissuing Classic Album

Moonspell Announce Deluxe Reissue Of Sin/Pecado

Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package

More Moonspell News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Pearl Jam Release Uncensored 'Jeremy' Video- Rolling Stones Announce Final Extra Licks Episode- Charlie Daniels Leads All Star Quarantine Jam- Creedence Clearwater Revival- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Sundressed's Home Remedy

Singled Out: Nikki Jumper's Apocalypse Love

The Burrito Brothers - The Notorious Burrito Brothers

Singled Out: LPFM (Low Power Frequency Modulation)'s Underneath

David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover

advertisement
Latest News

Pearl Jam Release Uncensored 'Jeremy' Video

Rolling Stones Announce Final Extra Licks Episode

Charlie Daniels Leads All Star Quarantine Jam

Creedence Clearwater Revival's Cosmo's Factory 50th Anniversary Reissue Coming

Moonspell Reissuing Classic Album

Bush's Corey Britz Streaming Debut Solo Song

Parallel Motion Release 'Slave' Visualizer

Singled Out: Sundressed's Home Remedy