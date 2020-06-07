.

Rolling Stones Announce Final Extra Licks Episode

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2020

Rolling Stones

All good things come to an end and that rings true for the Rolling Stones' weekly "Extra Licks" streaming series. The legendary band has revealed the details for the final installment in the series.

This week's episode of Extra Licks will wrap up the series and is set to feature rare performance footage from the band's Voodoo Lounge Tour that took place in 1994.

The footage comes from the Giants Stadium in New Jersey stop of the tour that took place in August of 1994 and the songs presented were not part of the core of the band's setlist for the remainder of the tour, according to the announcement.

The final Extra Licks will stream this Sunday, June 7th at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST. Check out the video below (once available):


