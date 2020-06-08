Anthrax Expand Persistence Of Time For 30th Anniversary

(hennemusic) Anthrax will release an expanded and remastered 30th anniversary edition of their 1990 album, "Persistence Of Time", on August 21. The reissue of the New York thrash band's fifth record - which reached No. 24 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to gold status in the country - will be presented exclusively on 2CD and 4LP vinyl editions, with the CD package adding a DVD of footage from a 1991 tour in support of the project.

Disc One presents the remastered 11-track album, as well as a special "bonus B-side" version of "I'm The Man" from 1990 that leans more hip-hop than rock, and a live version of "Time" that was recorded at Michigan's Palace of Auburn Hills in 1991. The final two songs on Disc One, as well as all nine tracks on Disc Two, are special recordings from "Charlie's Stash," an incomparable wealth of Anthrax music from the band's rehearsals, writing sessions, preproduction, and live performances that drummer Charlie Benante has recorded over the past 40 years and has been kept safely filed away.

"You'll hear parts of songs that never made it to the final recording," says Benante, "or songs with an arrangement different from the finished song."

"Recording the vocals for this album was a great experience," adds vocalist Joey Belladonna. " I really liked working with Steve Thompson and Mark Barbiero, everything came together nicely, we all became good friends. And it was great to work in Manhattan again, especially at Electric Lady Studios. That place has such an aura, recording in the same place where Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and Led Zeppelin did, it was a really cool experience."

The 40-minute "guerilla-style" DVD was shot when Anthrax was on tour with Iron Maiden in 1991 and features live footage of the drummer taking over the drums for Iron Maiden's Nick McBrain, as well as backstage and dressing room footage with members of both bands. The piece wraps with Benante, bassist Frank Bello, and guitarist Scott Ian joining Iron Maiden on stage for the final song of the night, "Sanctuary."

"It was a weird time for us for a number of reasons," recalls Benante, "but at the same time, a lot of great things happened. We did 'Married with Children,' we toured with Slayer and Megadeth on the 'Clash of the Titans Tour," and we recorded 'Bring The Noise' with Public Enemy, and that turned everything around." Check out the vinyl tracklisting and the "Got The Time" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

KISS Classic Covered By Anthrax Star and John 5

John Bush Does Quarantine Reunion Jam With Former Anthrax Bandmate

Anthrax Singer Full Journey Tribute Band Debut Streaming Online

Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax Added To Exit 111 Festival

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song

Megadeth and Anthrax Supergroup Stream New Song

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Anthrax's 'State Of Euphoria' Expanded For 30th Anniversary Reissue

More Anthrax News



