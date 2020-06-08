Dion Releases Video For Brian Setzer Collaboration

Dion has released the music video for his new track "Uptown Number 7" that features a guest appearance from Stray Cats icon Brian Setzer.

The song comes from Dion's new album "Blues With Friends", which was released this past Friday, June 5th which also features guest appearances from ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Beck, Paul Simon, Joe Bonamassa, Van Morrison, Sonny Landreth, Joe Louis Walker, Samantha Fish, Stevie Van Zandt and many more.

Dion had this to say about the collaboration with Setzer, “I wanted to write an old-fashioned gospel number in the style of the Golden Gate Quartet. I wanted this one to be about moving forward in the spiritual life... having a goal... facing temptations along the way.

"So, I put it all on a train, because that's what New Yorkers do if they want to get anywhere: they take the train. I can never leave well enough alone, so one day I tried the melody in a minor key. I loved the way it turned out and that's what you're hearing."





