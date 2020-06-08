.

KISS's Original Road Manager J.R. Smalling Dies

Keavin Wiggins | 06-08-2020

KISS

KISS's original road manager, J.R. Smalling, who famously coined the band's "you wanted the best" introduction has died after a battle with bone cancer.

Smalling worked with the band from 1974 though their tour for "Destroyer" in 1976 and can be heard declaring at the beginning of the "Alive!" album, "You wanted the best, you got the best..." that the band has used since.

KISS took to social media to pay tribute to Smalling. They wrote, "We were notified that JR Smalling has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

"JR was the voice you hear on KISS Alive! and introduced us with the battle cry that still brings us on stage. He was fiercely loyal, proud and did whatever necessary to make sure we could do our full show no matter who stood in the way.

"His spirit is with us to this day and we celebrate his memory and mourn this loss."


