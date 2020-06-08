Metallica Streaming Full Manchester Concert

Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their full 2019 Manchester, England concert for free for this week's installment of MetallicaMondays.

They had this to say, "Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to revisit Live in Manchester - June 18, 2019 for free! The crowd at Etihad Stadium was in for an awesome, albeit soaking wet show. Catch this WorldWired gig where loud music and raw energy cut through the pouring rain.

"Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don't worry if you can't make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy our YouTube channel! Make sure you're subscribed to our YouTube channel so you receive a notification when the show is about to begin." Watch the show below (when available)





