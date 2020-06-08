Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their full 2019 Manchester, England concert for free for this week's installment of MetallicaMondays.
They had this to say, "Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to revisit Live in Manchester - June 18, 2019 for free! The crowd at Etihad Stadium was in for an awesome, albeit soaking wet show. Catch this WorldWired gig where loud music and raw energy cut through the pouring rain.
"Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don't worry if you can't make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy our YouTube channel! Make sure you're subscribed to our YouTube channel so you receive a notification when the show is about to begin." Watch the show below (when available)
Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover
Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert
Metallica Streaming Full 'By Request' Concert
Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special
Metallica Streaming Full 1983 Concert For MetallicaMondays
Metallica Step Up For Crew Nation
Metallica Streaming Full 'Black Album' Show For MetallicaMondays
Metallica Launch A Month Of Giving
Metallica To Stream Full London Show For MetallicaMondays
Metallica Streaming Full Manchester Concert- KISS's Original Road Manager J.R. Smalling Dies- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'A Little Bit Off' Video- Rush- more
Singled Out: Michael Coleman's I Will Tell
Root 66: Patsy Thompson - Fabulous Day
Singled Out: Sundressed's Home Remedy
Singled Out: Nikki Jumper's Apocalypse Love
Metallica Streaming Full Manchester Concert
KISS's Original Road Manager J.R. Smalling Dies
Five Finger Death Punch Release 'A Little Bit Off' Video
Rush Pay Tribute To Producer Rupert Hine
Anthrax Expand Persistence Of Time For 30th Anniversary
Brantley Gilbert Streams New Single 'Hard Days'
Dion Releases Video For Brian Setzer Collaboration
Singled Out: Michael Coleman's I Will Tell