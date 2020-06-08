Rush Pay Tribute To Producer Rupert Hine

Rush have shared an online tribute to producer and musician Rupert Hine, who has died at the age of 72. Hine produced the band's 1989 album "Presto" and 1991 record "Roll The Bones".
Frontman Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson shared the following tribute to Hine, "In the wee hours of this morning our dear friend and super talented musician, songwriter, and producer of two Rush albums, Presto and Roll The Bones, sadly passed away.
"Roop was always such an upbeat, unflappable and all around lovely "chap" to work with and to be around. His influence on our music and on our attitude towards enjoying life was profound and he shall be sorely missed by so many.
"There are still many of his very 'British' expressions that have made their way permanently into our lexicon and we can see his smiling face and the twinkle in his eye whilst saying, 'Jolly D!!' RIP dear 'Roop'... We love you man!"
