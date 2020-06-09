Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott revealed the possibility of the band working on their next album during the Covid-19 lockdown and says that they are 'tiding up' historical stuff for possible release.
Elliott spoke with Express.co.uk about the current lockdown and the chances of the band taking advantage of it to work on their new album. He responded, "It's always a possibility. The one thing about this band is it never stops working, even when we're not visible.
"We are always doing something, we're always writing, we keep in touch with each other regarding putting new ideas together. It is very possible that something may occur during this lockdown. We've got nothing concrete, we'll just have to see how it goes."
Joe also shared, "We've got a lot of historical stuff that's kinda been sat on the shelf gathering dust that we're starting to dust down now and say, 'Now's the time to start tiding this lot up'.
"So, there's a lot of current work going on right now, whether writing new stuff or tiding up old stuff. One day we will make another record and it will be a furthering of our story."
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP
Def Leppard Plan Special RSD Release
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday
Def Leppard Release Live 'Hysteria' Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour
Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air
Def Leppard Release 'Paper Sun' Performance Video
Def Leppard Guitarist Rocks Hysteria In New Video
Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie- Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plans- more
Singled Out: Michael Coleman's I Will Tell
Root 66: Patsy Thompson - Fabulous Day
Singled Out: Sundressed's Home Remedy
Singled Out: Nikki Jumper's Apocalypse Love
Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie
Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album
Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plans
Rescheduled KISS Kruise X Details Revealed
Goo Goo Dolls Launch Live From Home Video Series
Vampires Everywhere Offshoot Dead Girls Academy Score Hit With 'This Is Way'
The Tangent Announces New Album 'Auto Reconnaissance'
Singled Out: Tunnel's Super Charged Powerball