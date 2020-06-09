Rescheduled KISS Kruise X Details Revealed

KISS have shared some new details about their rescheduled KISS Kruise X, which is now scheduled to take place next year from October 29th through November 3rd.

The annual music cruise was originally scheduled to take place this October and November but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The event will now set sail from Miami aboard the Norwegian Pearl and visit Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras aboard Norwegian Jewel next fall.

KISS have shared the initial lineup for the new dates that will include themselves, Ratt, Queensryche, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, Fozzy, current guitarist Tommy Thayer's former band Black 'N Blue, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, Jared James Nichols and Liliac.

Frontman Paul Stanley broke the news about the postponement last month. In a message to fans he said, "I have to regrettably tell you that this year's 'Kiss Kruise' is being postponed until next year.

"We kind of saw this coming, but we were hoping things would change, but they haven't. Even if we wanted to do a 'Kiss Kruise' this year, it would probably be canceled because there are so many restrictions being put in place that you wouldn't get the cruise you wanted anyway.

"So 'Kiss Kruise X' will be 'Kiss Kruise X' again. And we will see you next year. Hold on to your tickets. The ship is sold out. You don't wanna lose your place."





