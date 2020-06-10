Coachella 2020 Reportedly Canceled

The 2020 edition of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has reportedly been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, according to a report from Billboard.
The annual festival in Indio, Ca was originally postponed from April to the fall amid the lockdowns but now Billboard reports that it has been canceled by organizers.
The festival is expected to return in 2021 but there is no word if it will feature what was to be this year's headline acts: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.
