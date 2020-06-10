Metal Supergroup BPMD Cover 'We're An American Band'

Metal supergroup BPMD have shared their cover of the Grand Funk Railroad's classic "We're An American Band". The track comes from their forthcoming full length debut.

The band features Bobby Blitz (Overkill) on vocals, drummer Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo), bassist Mark Menghi (Metal Allegiance) and guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, ex-Machine Head).

They will be releasing their debut album, "American Made", this Friday, June 12th, which will feature their take on a number of classic 1970s rock anthems.

Menghi had this to say about their version of the Grand Funk Railroad classic, "The goal of American Made was, and is, to pay tribute to some of the great music of the '70s, in particular, American music from the 70's. We love music from all over the world; England, Germany, Brazil, Canada, Australia, etc... but at the end of the day, we are an American band, so it made sense to pay tribute to one of the greatest American bands of the '70s by covering one of the greatest songs of that decade by the mighty Grand Funk.

"Being that this song was originally written about being on tour, we've been reminiscing about days on the road and how much we miss our fans! Touring is the lifeblood of most bands - we can't wait to perform some shows and play these BPMD tunes, and see music flourish in a live setting once again."

Frontman Bobby Blitz added, "'American Band', in my opinion was the icing on the cake for this project. The idea of American Made, the 70's called for it. The song was iconic then and truly stood the test of time. The call and answer between my vox and Phil's guitar on the outro make the track that much more special." Check out the song and tracklisting below:

Tracklist:

1. Wang Dang Sweet Poontang

2. Toys in the Attic

3. Evil

4. Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers

5. Saturday Night Special

6. Tattoo Vampire (featuring Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult)

7. D.O.A.

8. Walk Away

9. Never in My Life

10. We're an American Band





