(hennemusic) A 2017 Metallica concert in Columbus, OH will kick off a new online series, "Offstage With DWP", on June 12th. Produced by independent concert promoter Danny Whimmer Presents, the project will feature never-before-seen festival performances straight from the DWP vault, one-on-one band interviews, exclusive acoustic performances, lifestyle segments and more.
"Like so many other live event producers, we have been severely impacted by COVID-19," says DWP Chief Marketing Officer Chamie McCurry. "We miss our festival experience and we know our fans do too, so we wanted to take this opportunity to offer some unique and original content rooted in our rock & roll lifestyle."
Additional content to be posted in the coming weeks includes selected songs from the Foo Fighters' headline set at Sonic Temple 2019, interviews conducted by DWP EVP of Talent Gary Spivack, with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, as well as brand new acoustic performances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, a mixology session with Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, and so much more. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie
Metallica Streaming Full Manchester Concert
Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover
Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert
Metallica Streaming Full 'By Request' Concert
Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special
Metallica Streaming Full 1983 Concert For MetallicaMondays
Metallica Step Up For Crew Nation
Metallica Streaming Full 'Black Album' Show For MetallicaMondays
Metallica Concert To Launch New Online Series- Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts- U.F.O. Guitarist Paul Tonka Chapman Dead At 66- more
Root 66: The Harmed Brothers - Across the Waves
Singled Out: Michael Bernard Fitzgerald's Our River
Singled Out: Michael Coleman's I Will Tell
Root 66: Patsy Thompson - Fabulous Day
Metallica Concert To Launch New Online Series
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Reschedule Tour
The Doobie Brothers Share New Isolation Video
Thin Lizzy: Phil Lynott Documentary Coming To Theaters
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts
Former U.F.O. guitarist Paul Tonka Chapman Dead At 66
Coachella 2020 Reportedly Canceled
Motley Crue In The Studio For Theater Of Pain Anniversary