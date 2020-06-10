Metallica Concert To Launch New Online Series

(hennemusic) A 2017 Metallica concert in Columbus, OH will kick off a new online series, "Offstage With DWP", on June 12th. Produced by independent concert promoter Danny Whimmer Presents, the project will feature never-before-seen festival performances straight from the DWP vault, one-on-one band interviews, exclusive acoustic performances, lifestyle segments and more.

"Like so many other live event producers, we have been severely impacted by COVID-19," says DWP Chief Marketing Officer Chamie McCurry. "We miss our festival experience and we know our fans do too, so we wanted to take this opportunity to offer some unique and original content rooted in our rock & roll lifestyle."

Additional content to be posted in the coming weeks includes selected songs from the Foo Fighters' headline set at Sonic Temple 2019, interviews conducted by DWP EVP of Talent Gary Spivack, with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, as well as brand new acoustic performances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, a mixology session with Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, and so much more. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





