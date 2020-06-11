Metallica Planning Box Set Release This Summer

Metallica's Lars Ulrich has revealed that the band plans to release a new box set in August for their special S&M2 performance that took place last September.

The special event that saw the band perform with the San Francisco Symphony was staged to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1999 collaboration that resulted in the S&M release.

Lars appeared on a special segment of Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday (June 10th) where he surprised Tracey Bednara, pediatric ICU nurse from Long Island, who is also a Metallica superfan.

During the segment, that pays tribute to frontline workers, Lars held up artwork for the new box set and told Bednara , "This is our next release called S&M2, which is coming up in August. You will have the first signed copy of this special box set from me and the fellas coming your way shortly."

Bednara says she often listens to "Enter Sandman" on her drive home from work. Lars acknowledge that when he told her, "Thank you for having Metallica being a part of your life and your ride home, and that 'Enter Sandman' gets you home in one piece." Watch the segment below:





