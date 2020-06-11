Rory Gallagher Online Tribute Concert To Mark 25th Anniversary Of His Passing

This Sunday June 14th, will mark the 25th anniversary of the passing of the late music icon Rory Gallagher and several events have been postponed, but there will be online events to celebrate Rory's legacy. We were sent the following details:

With the current lockdown restrictions, understandably, events have had to be curtailed for the occasion; with the postponement of the unveiling of a statue outside of the Ulster Hall in Belfast, and the annual Rory Gallagher four-day music festival, in Ballyshannon, Ireland plus other planned tribute shows.

However, like the musician's own ability to improvise, the day will be marked by Rory followers around the world. WDR TV, in Germany, will be transmitting his many infamous Rockpalast performances and other European countries will be broadcasting Rory documentaries and concert programming.

On the 14th, Eagle Rock in partnership with YouTube will screen Rory's performance with Taste at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 at 8:00 p.m. (BST) and in the build up to that a streamed mini Rory festival will be taking place across Facebook and YouTube, staring at 5pm, featuring a number of musicians who played with or are inspired by Rory. Hosted by radio legend David 'Kid' Jensen, the stream will include 'Band Of Friends' featuring Rory's former drummer and bass player Brendan O'Neil and Gerry McAvoy, Belfast born singer/songwriter Dom Martin and Peter Donegan, son of Rory's first musical hero Lonnie Donegan.

The Rory Gallagher Online Tribute Concert 5pm to 8pm June 14th will be streamed here followed by the Taste Live At The Isle Of Wight 1970 concert stream at 8pm here.





Related Stories

More Rory Gallagher News



