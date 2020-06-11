Singled Out: Iration's Right Here Right Now

Iration just released a video for their new single "Right Here Right Now" and to celebrate we asked Micah Pueschel (lead vocals/guitar) to tell us about the song and special video. The track comes from the band's new album "Coastin'" that is coming out on July 10th. Here is the story:

"Right Here Right Now feat. Eric Rachmany and Stick Figure" came from a beat that we as a band wrote during a session at Santa Barbara Sound Design. We had one idea for the hook that we never fully got on board with, so we ended up trying again with it at our producer King David's studio in Los Angeles. We came up with the title based on the idea that being present and living in the moment was so important in the current world we live in. We wanted to celebrate the beauty in the simple aspects of life.

We really wanted to have two guest collaborators and we felt that stylistically and topically it made sense to involve Eric and Scott since they're making such great positive reggae music in their own right. The song was tracked at Sound Design and then we passed the song on to them and let them write their verses however they wanted to. We were very happy with what we got back and felt it worked perfectly with our vision. The song was mixed by Niko and Rob soon after.

The video came together obviously due to the Covid quarantine restrictions and our inability to get together to film a video. We also wanted to celebrate the essential workers and everyday people being in the "Right Here, Right Now" in their own way so we asked for photo donations through our social media platforms and were overwhelmed with the response. Eric cut his verse in Guam, Stick did his in LA and we cut our verses at our homes in Santa Barbara and LA. We really love the way it came together into a video that stylistically is nothing like anything we've done before.

