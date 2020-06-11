Smashing Pumpkins Cancel Rock Invasion 2 Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins has shared the band news with fans that they have officially canceled their previously announced Rock Invasion 2 tour.
The band has originally planned to launch the tour this spring but because of the Covide-19 pandemic, they previously postponed it and have now canceled it outright.
They had this to say via social media, "It is with heavy hearts that we must announce The Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 tour will no longer be taking place. Though this decision did not come easily, it is our top priority to maintain the safety and health of our fans, crew, and venue staff. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding.."
