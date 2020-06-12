Depeche Mode's SPiRiTS in the Forest Coming Home

Depeche Mode have announced that their feature-length documentary and concert film "SPiRiTS in the Forest" is coming to DVD and Blu-Ray on June 26th.

The acclaimed feature will be released in a special four-disc set (two video discs plus two audio discs) and will include the "SPiRiTS in the Forest" documentary.

The package will also include the full length concert performance entitled "LiVE SPiRiTS" that was captured during the final two shows of the Global Spirit Tour at the Waldbuhne in Berlin.

That footage has never been previously released or broadcast in its entirety. The two audio CDs will feature the LiVE SPiRiTS soundtrack, the live audio recording from the performance. Watch the trailer and see the CD tracklisting below:



LiVE SPiRiTS audio CD Track list:

DISC 1

1. Intro

2. Going Backwards

3. It's No Good

4. A Pain That I'm Used To

5. Useless

6. Precious

7. World in My Eyes

8. Cover Me

9. The Things You Said

10. Insight

11. Poison Heart



DISC 2

1. Where's the Revolution

2. Everything Counts

3. Stripped

4. Enjoy the Silence

5. Never Let Me Down Again

6. I Want You Now

7. Heroes

8. Walking In My Shoes

9. Personal Jesus

10. Just Can't Get Enough





