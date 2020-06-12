.

Kings County Release 'Bleed These Tears' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-12-2020

Orlando rockers Kings County have released music video for their latest single "Bleed These Tears". The new video was directed by Adam Arnali.

Rob Dexter had this to say about the new visual, Dexter states, "Originally slated to be a live performance and conceptual video, the band decided to change course due to the current health situation.

"The original artwork for the single was an actual old creepy doll and music video director Adam Arnali decided to take that image to the next level in our lyric video for 'Bleed These Tears'. Who doesn't love creepy dolls?"

The track was produced by Chuck Alkazian (Pop Evil, Soundgarden, Tantric) and features Ted Nugent drummer Jason Hartless and a solo from Ratt guitarist Jordan Ziff. Watch the video below:


