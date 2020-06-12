Sevendust's Clint Lowery Surprise Releases EP and Isolation Video

Sevendust's Clint Lowery has surprise released a brand new EP that he recorded in quarantine during the Covid-19 lockdown along with an isolation video for the of the tracks.

The new five-track EP is entitled "Grief & Distance" and it features three brand new songs along with acoustic versions of "What's The Matter" and "Kings" from his solo debut "God Bless The Renegades" EP that came out at the beginning of the year.

He had this to say, "This EP was my way to process the loss of my mother, and the hard hit and the uncertainty of my livelihood from the pandemic. I escaped into my basement and into the songwriting process...it never fails me."

Watch the isolation video for the new song "Distance" below:





