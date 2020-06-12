The Acacia Strain Announce Album and Release Two New Songs

The Acacia Strain have announced their brand new album and also released a new seven include and digital single featuring two brand new tracks.

The new songs are entitled "Earth Will Become Death" and "One Thousand Painful Stings" that features Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante.

Singer Vincent Bennett had this to say about working with LaPlante, "Shoutout to Courtney for adding her expertise - and different dynamic - to this song extremely last minute. Are we at the bottom? Are we at the end, or are we just getting started?"

The two tracks will be featured on the band's forthcoming album "Slow Decay" that will also include the band's previously released recent seven inch singles along with two previously unreleased tracks.

Bennett said of the theme of the new record, "The whole concept is reality breaking down around us. We've done our time on earth, broken through the boundaries of what reality actually is, and we're now witnessing our collective descent into madness.

Lyrically and sonically, everything reflects that. You're getting the vision piece by piece. The whole theme is a slow dive. By the same token, it organically becomes one record instead of just one big push out of the gate. As soon as you think you're getting the hang of it, we throw out a wrench with the full-length.

There's no evidence to suggest we're aren't actually in a living hell. The things happening around us could be out of a comic book or a movie. The idea is, 'This can't be real.' Maybe something happened. Maybe we're all dead and we don't even know it. Maybe we're just living in some augmented reality hellscape of actual planet earth."

Listen to "One Thousand Painful Stings" below:





