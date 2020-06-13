Dead & Company will be sharing a special music festival performance that included a special guest for this week's installment of One More Saturday Night.
The group, featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, have been streaming full length concert performance each week since March.
They had this to say about this week's stream, "we reminisce on festival season and head back to LOCKN' Festival 2018 featuring Branford Marsalis sitting in during the entire second set." Watch the show below (when available):
Dead & Company To Stream Chicago Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream 2016 Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead and Company To Stream Halloween Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead and Company To Stream NYE Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream New Orleans Show For One More Saturday Night
Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead At 66
Dead & Company To Stream Noblesville Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream CitiField Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company Cancel Summer Tour
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video- Rush Tribute Neil Peart In New Animated Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Demo Of The Wall Classic- Dead & Company- more
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know
Singled Out: Lightworker's Cholera
Singled Out: Iration's Right Here Right Now
Root 66: The Harmed Brothers - Across the Waves
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video
Rush Tribute Neil Peart In New Animated Video
Pink Floyd Stream Rare Demo Of The Wall Classic
Dead & Company Getting Festive For One More Saturday Night
Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Covers Fleetwood Mac Classic
Neil Young Streams Homegrown Track 'Vacancy'
Santana Shares Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know