Dead & Company Getting Festive For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company will be sharing a special music festival performance that included a special guest for this week's installment of One More Saturday Night.

The group, featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, have been streaming full length concert performance each week since March.

They had this to say about this week's stream, "we reminisce on festival season and head back to LOCKN' Festival 2018 featuring Branford Marsalis sitting in during the entire second set." Watch the show below (when available):





