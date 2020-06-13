Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Covers Fleetwood Mac Classic

Issues frontman Tyler Carter has released a video for his take on the Fleetwood Mac classic "Landslide", which comes from his forthcoming solo EP.

The metalcore vocalist will be sharing another side of his musical personality with the new EP, that will be entitled "Moonshine Acoustic" and is set to be release on June 26th.

Tyler had this to say about his cover of the beloved Fleetwood Mac song, "Fleetwood Mac's original 'Landslide' has always resonated with me and connected me with my roots and my family, especially my mom.

"Coming from fronting a rock band for most of my career, to crossing over and doing R&B and pop country as a solo artist, I felt this song fit as a coming out cover about changes and growth, evolution, and knowing where you came from. I also think it's a great song for a gay rising artist." Watch the video below:





