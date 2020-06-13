Neil Young Streams Homegrown Track 'Vacancy'

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming "Vacancy" as the latest preview to the June 19 release of his shelved 1970s album, "Homegrown." Recorded at Young's Broken Arrow Ranch Studio in January 1975, the track features Stan Szelest on Wurlitzer organ, Ben Keith on lap slide guitar, bassist Tim Drummond and Karl T. Himmel on drums.

"Vacancy" follows the lead tune, "Try", as the second listen to the upcoming release, which also includes appearances by Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson of The Band, and Emmylou Harris.

The album delivers twelve songs, of which seven are previously unreleased - including "Try," "Separate Ways," "Mexico," "Kansas," We Don't Smoke It No More," "Vacancy" and "Florida" (a spoken word narration).

Also included are the first recordings of "Homegrown," "White Line," and "Star Of Bethlehem" - different versions of which would all later appear on other Young albums, while "Love Is A Rose" and "Little Wing" have been previously-released on the 1977 compilation, "Decade."

"I apologize," shared the rocker on a note to fans on his Neil Young Archives site. "This album 'Homegrown' should have been there for you a couple of years after 'Harvest'. It's the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn't listen to it. I wanted to move on.

"So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind....but I should have shared it. It's actually beautiful. That's why I made it in the first place. Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean. This is the one that got away." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series

Neil Young Plays Harvest Classics In New Fireside Sessions Stream

Neil Young Releasing Lost 1970s Album 'Homegrown'

Neil Young Releases New Fireside Session

Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance

Neil Young Streams Third Episode Of Fireside Sessions

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Release 'Shut It Down 2020' video

Neil Young Performs Rarities In Second Fireside Sessions Live Stream

Neil Young Debuts Fireside Sessions Live Streaming Series

More Neil Young News



