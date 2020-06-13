Neil Young Streams Homegrown Track 'Vacancy'

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming "Vacancy" as the latest preview to the June 19 release of his shelved 1970s album, "Homegrown." Recorded at Young's Broken Arrow Ranch Studio in January 1975, the track features Stan Szelest on Wurlitzer organ, Ben Keith on lap slide guitar, bassist Tim Drummond and Karl T. Himmel on drums.
"Vacancy" follows the lead tune, "Try", as the second listen to the upcoming release, which also includes appearances by Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson of The Band, and Emmylou Harris.
The album delivers twelve songs, of which seven are previously unreleased - including "Try," "Separate Ways," "Mexico," "Kansas," We Don't Smoke It No More," "Vacancy" and "Florida" (a spoken word narration).
Also included are the first recordings of "Homegrown," "White Line," and "Star Of Bethlehem" - different versions of which would all later appear on other Young albums, while "Love Is A Rose" and "Little Wing" have been previously-released on the 1977 compilation, "Decade."
"I apologize," shared the rocker on a note to fans on his Neil Young Archives site. "This album 'Homegrown' should have been there for you a couple of years after 'Harvest'. It's the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn't listen to it. I wanted to move on.
"So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind....but I should have shared it. It's actually beautiful. That's why I made it in the first place. Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean. This is the one that got away." Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series
Neil Young Plays Harvest Classics In New Fireside Sessions Stream
Neil Young Releasing Lost 1970s Album 'Homegrown'
Neil Young Releases New Fireside Session
Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance
Neil Young Streams Third Episode Of Fireside Sessions
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Release 'Shut It Down 2020' video
Neil Young Performs Rarities In Second Fireside Sessions Live Stream
Neil Young Debuts Fireside Sessions Live Streaming Series
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video- Rush Tribute Neil Peart In New Animated Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Demo Of The Wall Classic- Dead & Company- more
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know
Singled Out: Lightworker's Cholera
Singled Out: Iration's Right Here Right Now
Root 66: The Harmed Brothers - Across the Waves
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video
Rush Tribute Neil Peart In New Animated Video
Pink Floyd Stream Rare Demo Of The Wall Classic
Dead & Company Getting Festive For One More Saturday Night
Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Covers Fleetwood Mac Classic
Neil Young Streams Homegrown Track 'Vacancy'
Santana Shares Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know