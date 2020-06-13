(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a rare demo of "Run Like Hell" from sessions for 1979's "The Wall", as the latest addition to their daily online playlist feature.
Originally released as part of the group's 2011 "Immersion" series, the band demo "work in progress" take on the song features slightly different lyrics than the final studio version.
Pink Floyd's eleventh album, "The Wall" went on to become of the best-selling albums of all-time when it reached more than 30 million copies worldwide.
The group's newly-launched feature, "Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist" sees the band add a new song from their catalogue via Spotify and other streaming outlets each day - from the best known classics to deeper album tracks.
Each Friday, as a bonus, Pink Floyd will add one of the currently unavailable bonus tracks that were featured in the "Immersion" box sets a few years back. Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Pink Floyd stream Rare Live Version Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic
Pink Floyd Share Rare Version Of Have A Cigar
Pink Floyd Launch Daily Playlist With Rare 1974 Live Recording
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Alleges David Gilmour Censorship
Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules Tour
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Live At Pompeii Concert
Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1970 US TV Performance Special
Miley Cyrus and Andrew Watt Rock Pink Floyd Classic On SNL
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video- Rush Tribute Neil Peart In New Animated Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Demo Of The Wall Classic- Dead & Company- more
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know
Singled Out: Lightworker's Cholera
Singled Out: Iration's Right Here Right Now
Root 66: The Harmed Brothers - Across the Waves
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video
Rush Tribute Neil Peart In New Animated Video
Pink Floyd Stream Rare Demo Of The Wall Classic
Dead & Company Getting Festive For One More Saturday Night
Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Covers Fleetwood Mac Classic
Neil Young Streams Homegrown Track 'Vacancy'
Santana Shares Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know