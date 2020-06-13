Santana Shares Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Santana has announced rescheduled dates for a summer tour of North America. Originally set to start next week and feature guests Earth, Wind & Fire, the three-month Miraculous Supernatural series has been moved to next year, with shows starting June 18, 2021 in Chula Vista, CA.
Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates, unless ticket holders opt for a refund within 30 days; emails will be sent to ticket holders notifying them of their options.
A new date for the postponed George, WA show will be announced soon, while previously scheduled shows in Montreal, QC and Nashville, TN have been cancelled due to scheduling issues, with refunds will be available at point of purchase.
The tour was set to see Santana and his band highlight songs from both his "Supernatural" and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 full-length album, "Africa Speaks." See the new dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
