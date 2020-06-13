Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know

Brazilian rockers Electric Mob just released their debut album "Discharge" and to celebrate we asked Renan Zonta (vocals) to tell us about the song "Devil You Know". Here is the story:

It's very easy to fall in love with a person. Even when this person starts to show some unusual behavior, you deny it because your in love, and that's normal. Maybe it's his or her mojo that gets you so drunk in love and desire. The perfect touch that evolves your flesh and bones till you get numb. The purest experience. And then, the revelation.

This hard rock tune tells the story of the affair of a human with the Devil. It all started like Frank Sinatra's song, "strangers in the night exchanging glances". One part didn't know that it wasn't a regular night. Sexy as hell, he came and introduced himself. Lucifer. "Unusual name, but whatever", she thought. The intercourse began. Lucifer kept throwing signs but the skeptical human thought it was part of his seduction game. Actually, she was enjoying how things were going.



The fallen angel starts to show himself. The game turns into a more serious thing but the intoxicating whispers got a hold. She never had an experience like that. It felt so good, but so wrong. That's when we start to ask ourselves if we capture the moment or let it slip. She captured, and by the time he spread his wings she knew that he was the whisper that she wanted inside.

Now, the question is: what's heavenly and what's not?

