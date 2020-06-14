Jon Zazula Expands Heavy Tales For Audiobook Release

Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula has expanded his autobiography for the new audiobook edition that is set to be released on July 21st via Audible.
The new audio edition of "Heavy Tales: The Metal. The Music. The Madness. As Lived by Jon Zazula" will include over two hours of bonus material and is read by Jon.
Testament frontman Chuck Billy also provides the forward in the audio edition as he did in the print. The bonus material will include a previously unreleased Q&A with Zazula.
He had this to say, "When asked why I decided to record this audio book myself and not use a professional actor it was as simple as could be to answer - I am from the Bronx and the whole story would be weird if told by another, more well-spoken person.
"It wouldn't be the same. We used a good studio and production team to bring my story to life. The bonus 147 minutes of live Q&A on the radio is lots of fun and makes this a very complete package."
Fans can check out a sample from the audiobook and bonus Q&A here.
Megaforce (Metallica) Founder Jon Zazula Special Book Event
